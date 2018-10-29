Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme
"Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Monday, October 29, 2018
MP: Hammond must 'wake up and smell the coffee' on beer tax
Not for the first time, the Shropshire Star wins our Headline of the Day Award.
You may not be too astounded to learn that the metaphorically confused MP is Shrewsbury's Daniel Kawczynski.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment