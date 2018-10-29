Monday, October 29, 2018

MP: Hammond must 'wake up and smell the coffee' on beer tax





Not for the first time, the Shropshire Star wins our Headline of the Day Award.

You may not be too astounded to learn that the metaphorically confused MP is Shrewsbury's Daniel Kawczynski.
