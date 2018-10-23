Six of the Best 825

The rubbish you so carefully sort for collection and recycling may end up on illegal dumps in Malaysia. Alice Ross investigates: "Packaging for Fairy dishwasher tablets, Yeo Valley yoghurt and Tesco Finest crisps was scattered across the pile, alongside plastics from Spain, France, Germany, Ireland, Japan and Australia. Use-by dates indicated the packaging was left there in recent months."
In 1971, the UK government closed 100 Irish border crossings and cratered them with explosives. Gearóid Ó Faoleán describes what happened next.
Kate Starbird explains how Russian information operations infiltrated online communities in order to influence the 2016 US Presidential election.
"The landscape around Avebury is a sort of huge time machine anyway so the sense of temporal dislocation is already present in the land itself. But Jarman’s film brings something else to this ritual landscape." Corse Present shows us Derek Jarman's 1971 film A Journey to Avebury.
Simon Garfield explains the appeal of model villages.
Why can,t we recycle our own waste and create jobs. If we have not got enough incinerators it is bad to critize companies that cannot get rid of its waste.
