All My Life's Buried Here: The Story of George Butterworth

From the website seeking funding to make the film All My Life's Buried Here:
For the first time in a film, the story of George Butterworth: composer, folk song collector, folk dancer and prime mover in a radical era for British music before World War One.
This is your opportunity to support a comprehensive and lovingly crafted journey through George Butterworth's life and music. By supporting our campaign you can help put this powerful documentary on cinema screens in the UK and bring George's story to the widest possible audience.
