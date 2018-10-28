Sunday, October 28, 2018

Trail of the Stamford panther


Exciting news from the Rutland & Stamford Mercury:
A Stamford man who claimed to have seen a black panther on Tuesday night returned the following day and took a photograph of a large pawprint. 
Steve Kelly was so intrigued by the sighting that the following day he returned and managed to capture a photograph of a pawprint left by the creature. ... 
The father-of-four has since contacted BBC wildlife expert Chris Packham and is trying to get in touch with a university zoologist to find out more.
It is two years since the same newspaper reported a sighting of "the elusive Rutland panther" between Teigh and Market Overton.
