Trail of the Stamford panther

Exciting news from the Rutland & Stamford Mercury:
A Stamford man who claimed to have seen a black panther on Tuesday night returned the following day and took a photograph of a large pawprint.
Steve Kelly was so intrigued by the sighting that the following day he returned and managed to capture a photograph of a pawprint left by the creature. ...
The father-of-four has since contacted BBC wildlife expert Chris Packham and is trying to get in touch with a university zoologist to find out more.It is two years since the same newspaper reported a sighting of "the elusive Rutland panther" between Teigh and Market Overton.
