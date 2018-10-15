Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Monday, October 15, 2018
Loughborough Derby Road station from above (1947)
Remember when I went to look for what remains of the old Loughborough Derby Road station and was taken for an explorer by two boys who probably were not ghosts?
This aerial photograph shows the station in 1947, when it had long closed to passengers but was still open for goods services.
It is halfway down the photo towards the right-hand side. You can clearly see the goods shed that still stands there and the low station buildings are next to the main road.
