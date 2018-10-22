Andrew George: Still campaigning in West Cornwall

Andrew George, who was Liberal Democrat MP for St Ives from 1997 to 2015, is still campaigning hard.
His website says:
The Conservatives may have successfully clung onto this seat at the last General Election with a narrow majority. But there’s a growing campaign team of people who will fight for those the Conservatives can never speak up for. The struggling majority, the inadequately housed, our NHS, our schools and colleges, small businesses and the self employed, those who care for our environment.
Andrew George has vowed “not to walk away”. You can join a growing campaign team. We’re determined to win this seat back at the next General Election, to make a big difference, to change the direction of this country for the better.Today the website Cornish Stuff quotes him crossing swords with St Ives' current Conservative MP:
“Since the 2015 General Election Liberal Democrats have not been there to ensure the Conservatives honoured the previously agreed financial support for the post office. If the Government continues as it has done since 2015 we’ll lose many more much valued local post offices.”It would be good to see Andrew back in the Commons. He was always one of the more interesting Lib Dem MPs/
1 comment:
could Mr George be our leader in .or out of Parliamen? However it should keep till AFTER we win in May elections.t
Post a Comment