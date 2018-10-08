Two barks for the Wooferendum

Embed from Getty Images
In the run up to the day the idea of a 'Woofeendum' sounded rather twee.
But it generated some appealing images for the media, which is something Remainers have not been very good at. Fun as they are, marches risk being interesting only to those who go one them.
It is also striking how much more effective pro-EU campaigning has been since it fell from the hands of the professionals - David Cameron and George Osborne, Ryan Coetzee and Will Straw CBE - and into the hands of those who really care about it.
