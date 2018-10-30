Tuesday, October 30, 2018

Walking the Nottingham canal from the station to the Trent


I first walked the canal through Nottingham has a student almost 40 years ago. I remember  it as a landscape of abandoned warehouses and derelict railway land.

This September I found it altered almost out of recognition. Almost.











