Tuesday, October 09, 2018
East Midlands Liberal Democrats Autumn Conference
East Midlands Liberal Democrats are holding their autumn regional conference in Long Buckby, Northamptonshire, on Saturday 3 November.
Click here to book a place or book a stall.
That page also has details of a local party dinner taking place that evening at nearby West Haddon.
