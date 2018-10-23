Great Hucklow celebrates King George V's Silver Jubilee in 1935

These gorgeous scenes of Great Hucklow capture the Derbyshire village's preparations for the celebration of King George V's Silver Jubilee. Shot by one of its most famous residents, British screenwriter L. du Garde Peach (who's probably better known as Ladybird Books' most prolific author), it's a charming portrait of life and laughter in the Pennine village.
We also see a glimpse of the Village Players, a local theatre group led by Peach. The same year this film was shot he worked on the script for The Tunnel, a spectacular sci-fi tale about the troubled construction of a transatlantic tunnel (also available on BFI Player).Click on the still above to watch the film on the British Film Institute site.
L. du Garde Peach fought Derby for the Liberal Party at the 1929 general election. He also wrote the book for a musical play, The Charcoal Burner's Son. I once appeared in a school production of it.
No comments:
Post a Comment