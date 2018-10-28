The last remains of Loughborough Derby Road station are gone

Forty jobs are on offer at a new Lidl store in Loughborough, the Leicester Mercury reported earlier this month.
But what interests me is this sentence:
The new store, which will include an on-site bakery, is taking shape on a brownfield site previously occupied by the former Charnwood Forest Railway building and a petrol station.I photographed those buildings in the spring of last year. The photograph above shows the goods shed that belonged to Loughborough Derby Road station, and the one below shows the petrol station.
The station's platforms vanished long ago - the petrol station was built on the land they had occupied - but you can see them in an aerial photograph of this part of Loughborough from 1947 that I posted here recently.
No comments:
Post a Comment