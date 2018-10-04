Rutland councillor will have to wear electronic tag

Richard Alderman, the 'Democracy Rutland' councillor, today received a six-month community order for his posts on Facebook.
He will have to wear an electronic ankle tag to monitor a 7pm to 7am curfew.
As the Leicester Mercury has said he intends to carry on as a councillor, he had better hope there are no evening meetings.
BBC News quotes the judge:
"You advocated support for killing by execution and assassination (of Mrs May and Ms Soubry) because you disagreed with their views.
"You did so with the recent memory of the killing of a British member of parliament. I am satisfied you intended the comments to be grossly offensive and of a menacing character."
He added: "The offences are serious enough to warrant a community order and curfew requirement."
The county council said Alderman's actions were "totally unacceptable" and would be the subject of a further investigation by its standards committee.
