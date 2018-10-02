BeerHeadZ at Nottingham station

There seems to be a trend for opening pubs in redundant buildings on railway stations. I have blogged before about Wellingborough's Little R'Ale House and I recently visited BeerHeadZ on Nottingham station.
NottinghamshireLive explains:
It’s cosy. Very cosy in fact. With a capacity of just 36, it has the honour of being the city's smallest pub.
The historic cabman's shelter has been turned into a relaxed, no frills spot for a pint, a glass of wine or even a bottle of posh pop.
Since opening at the beginning of December, BeerHeadZ has tempted drinkers with no fewer than 47 different cask and keg ales as well as a fridge full of lagers and ciders.I have also tried visiting the Sheffield Tap, but it was so popular I decided I would never get served.
No comments:
Post a Comment