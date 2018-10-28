Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Sunday, October 28, 2018
Rebecca Storm: The Show
Last week Stephanie Beacham led us to The Colour of My Love, so let's stay with her.
The Show was the theme song from a 1985 drama series called Connie. The title character was played by Beacham and - very Eighties - it was set in the fashion world.
This was the role that brought her to the American attention and led to her going on to star in The Colbys and Dynasty.
Connie also did great things for Pam Ferris, who played the villain. She has been on our screens ever since.
With its big, booming synthesisers, The Show is very much of its era too, though I don't suppose it would have got into the charts without the television exposure. The music was written by Willy Russell.
Rebecca Storm sounds rather like Barbara Dixon and starred in Russell's Blood Brothers. And you really can't get more Eightes than that.
She went on to have a successful career in musical theatre and now lives in Ireland.
