Wednesday, October 24, 2018

Lead mines and poetry: A podcast on W.H. Auden


A.E. Housman is not the only poet honoured with a London Review of Books podcast.

Among the others is one on another of my favourite poets, W.H. Auden. It takes a little while to get going, but it is very good when it does.

Like me, Auden had a fondness for ruined lead mines. The photograph above shows the Tankerville Mine in Shropshire, but Auden's favourites were those of the Northern Pennines.
