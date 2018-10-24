Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Wednesday, October 24, 2018
Lead mines and poetry: A podcast on W.H. Auden
A.E. Housman is not the only poet honoured with a London Review of Books podcast.
Among the others is one on another of my favourite poets, W.H. Auden. It takes a little while to get going, but it is very good when it does.
Like me, Auden had a fondness for ruined lead mines. The photograph above shows the Tankerville Mine in Shropshire, but Auden's favourites were those of the Northern Pennines.
