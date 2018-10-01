Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Monday, October 01, 2018
M.R. James's ghost stories as a graphic novel
John Reppion and Leah Moore discuss Ghost Stories of an Antiquary, their comic book adaptation of four of M.R. James's supernatural tales.
If you like James's work, you will love A Podcast to the Curious.
