Tur Langton village hall came from Cannock Chase

The saga of Tur Langton village hall and Merton College, Oxford, was amicably settled, but on Saturday the hall looked as though it was out of use,
Perhaps it is showing its age? A look at the Victoria County History for Leicestershire shows the hall has an unexpected history:
The village hall, near the west end of the street, is a wooden army hut brought from Cannock Chase, erected by public subscription after the First World War.Still, that history has nothing on Mowsley village hall.
