Wednesday, October 17, 2018
Peter Sellers in The Optimists of Nine Elms
I remember seeing this clip from the 1973 film The Optimists of Nine Elms on Clapperboard, an excellent film programme for children that Chris Kelly introduced on ITV in those days.
Peter Sellers used to claim that his father had taught George Formby to play the ukulele, though I don't know the truth of that.
You can hear Martin Cathy and Dave Swarbrick performing I Haven't Told Her elsewhere on this blog.
