Independent councillor joins the Lib Dems in Telford

From the Shropshire Star:
Councillor Shana Roberts, who represents the Stirchley ward on Brookside and Stirchley Parish Council, has also been selected to be the Liberal Candidate for the Brookside ward in the 2019 borough council elections.
She was originally elected in 2017 and is the current chair of local action project, Brookside Big Local.The report goes on to quote Shana Roberts:
"After some soul searching I decided to go back to my Liberal Democrat roots and I have found a family of authentic, honest and driven people who give me hope. People who focus on the good they can do and not the bad that someone else does."In August Labour lost control of Telford and Wrekin Council when one of their councillors joined the Liberal Democrats.
