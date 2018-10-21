Sunday, October 21, 2018

Barry Ryan: The Colour of My Love



Talking Pictures TV has started showing the series Public Eye, which ran between 1965 and 1975. Oddly, I have no memory of watching it.

The other evening a 22-year-old Stephanie Beacham came on screen. She was carrying a transistor radio and it was playing this tune.

I managed to catch enough of the words to look it up. (Thank God for the internet.)

Like the might Eloise, The Colour of My Love was written by Paul Ryan and sung by his twin brother Barry.

It was released as a single in the UK, but was not a hit. The tune does not really go anywhere, but there is still something appealing about it.

Just the sort of song you used to hear on someone else's radio.
Sean Blake said...

It’s the sound of yearning....quite an appealing melody, but not quite strong enough to have charted in the UK.

21 October, 2018 17:32

