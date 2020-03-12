Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Thursday, March 12, 2020
A portrait of Islington in 1970
Click on the picture above to watch a fascinating documentary over on the Britain on Film site.
It shows Islington in 1970: slum housing, gentrification and racial tensions. Mothers fight the council to run an adventure playground for the children, but traffic is making it dangerous to play in the street.
Posted by Jonathan Calder at 10:04 pm
