Thursday, March 12, 2020

A portrait of Islington in 1970


Click on the picture above to watch a fascinating documentary over on the Britain on Film site.

It shows Islington in 1970: slum housing, gentrification and racial tensions. Mothers fight the council to run an adventure playground for the children, but traffic is making it dangerous to play in the street.
