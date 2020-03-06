Hooray for Holyrood? Rumours that Jo Swinson will stand for the Scottish parliament

From The Press and Journal:
Jo Swinson is being lined up for a seat at Holyrood amid speculation Willie Rennie could stand down as Scottish Liberal Democrat leader after next year’s election, we can reveal.
North East Fife MSP Mr Rennie will have been in charge of the party north of the border for a decade next May and is understood to be “keen” to see a fresh face take over in 2021. Ms Swinson is believed to be the favoured choice among senior figures.
The former UK party leader, who lost her East Dunbartonshire Westminster seat at last year’s general election, is now understood to be “seriously considering” a run at Holyrood.
No comments:
Post a Comment