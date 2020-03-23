Six of the Best 915

"This week, we’ve seen far more of Boris Johnson than we ever thought was possible. With No 10 now home to a live, daily broadcast, Johnson’s Achilles heel (one of many), has truly been exposed - his need to be adored. The result is pandemonium for the rest of us." Charlotte Moore on Boris Johnson's approach to coronavirus - at least before this evening.
Johnny McDermott finds lessons for the Liberal Democrats in T.H. White's The Sword in the Stone.
"The simple truth is that the torrent of online rumour-mongering is simply filled by a vacuum left where official communications should be." James Ball says we should not blame social media companies for the government's failure.
Peter Black asks if the BBC's Question Time has run its course.
"In the confines of an idyllic English meadow a grisly hell breaks loose. A group of deserting Civil War soldiers team up in order to seek out a pub but are soon ensnared by O'Neil, a terrifying necromancer and alchemist, who orders them to hunt for buried gold." Jason Barlow recommends viewing A Field in England while practising coronavirus distancing.
"Glenn McGrath was launched down the ground in his first over, Shane Warne yawningly swept into the grandstand. Hollioake looked like a man born to do exactly this, not just once but many times." Barney Ronay celebrates the brief career of Ben Hollioake.
