Monday, March 16, 2020
Secrets of the City with Iain Sinclair
John Rogers joins Iain Sinclair on a walk. The route takes them from Liverpool Street station through the City of London to the Thames, then east through Wapping to the street mentioned in W.G Sebald's novel Austerlitz at Stepney
