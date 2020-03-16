Monday, March 16, 2020

Secrets of the City with Iain Sinclair



John Rogers joins Iain Sinclair on a walk. The route takes them from Liverpool Street station through the City of London to the Thames, then east through Wapping to the street mentioned in W.G Sebald's novel Austerlitz at Stepney
Posted by at
Labels: , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)