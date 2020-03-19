The Rushcliffe by-election of 1934

Click on the image above to watch Reel Rushcliffe Newsreel on the BFI site.
There the blurb says:
This very basic campaign film, shot in the amateur 9.5mm format, was made to promote Ralph Assheton, the Conservative MP for Rushcliffe in Nottinghamshire from 1934 to 1945. Predominantly using still photographs and captions, the film follows Assheton's victory in a by-election in July 1934, through to his maiden speech to the House the following year. An ominous mention of German re-armament and warnings given to Mussolini in Italy underline an uncertain future.
Ralph Assheton (1901-1984) later held the seats of the City of London and Blackburn West before his elevation to the Lords as Baron Clitheroe in 1955.The result in the by-election (held on 26 July 1934) was:
Ralph Assheton (Conservative) 19,374
H.J. Cadogan (Labour) 15,081
Arthur Marwood (Liberal) 5,251
No comments:
Post a Comment