Monday, March 02, 2020

The Arkwright Houses, Cromford


North Street in Cromford contains the earliest planned industrial housing in the world.

Built by Richard Arkwright, the street's three-storey houses had second-floor workshops for framework knitting.

You can read more about them on the Historic England site.



