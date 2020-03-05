Thursday, March 05, 2020

Searching for Alan Ward

This clip of the Derbyshire and England fast bowler Alan Ward appeared on Twitter today.

Ward played only five tests for England between 1969 and 1976, but at the start of his career he looked a great prospect.

Martin Chandler wrote about Ward in 2013, but was unable to establish his current whereabouts.
