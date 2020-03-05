Searching for Alan Ward

This clip of the Derbyshire and England fast bowler Alan Ward appeared on Twitter today.Just unearthed this amateur hand-help clip taken at Lord's at the 1969 Gillette Cup Final between @DerbyshireCCC and Yorkshire - it's 7 seconds of Alan Ward in all his glory - I could never tire of watching this! pic.twitter.com/8S3VA9CI1m— David Griffin Photography (@dgriffinpix) March 5, 2020
Ward played only five tests for England between 1969 and 1976, but at the start of his career he looked a great prospect.
Martin Chandler wrote about Ward in 2013, but was unable to establish his current whereabouts.
