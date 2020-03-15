Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Sunday, March 15, 2020
Cocteau Twins: Ivo
The 1980s were my Liberal activist years. The result is that I know many songs from the era because I encountered them on pub jukeboxes after canvassing or after meetings, but I don't know what they are called.
I am not sure the Cocteau Twins featured on many jukeboxes, but this song is from 1984 and so is very much from that era. I heard a version of it from an inevitable Peel session on BBC Radio 6 the other day.
Also known as Peep Bo, Ivo was the opening track on the band's album Treasure. It was named for Ivo Watts Russell, who produced their first album.
