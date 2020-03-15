Sunday, March 15, 2020

Cocteau Twins: Ivo



The 1980s were my Liberal activist years. The result is that I know many songs from the era because I encountered them on pub jukeboxes after canvassing or after meetings, but I don't know what they are called.

I am not sure the Cocteau Twins featured on many jukeboxes, but this song is from 1984 and so is very much from that era. I heard a version of it from an inevitable Peel session on BBC Radio 6 the other day.

Also known as Peep Bo, Ivo was the opening track on the band's album Treasure. It was named for Ivo Watts Russell, who produced their first album.
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)