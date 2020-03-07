Former Brexit Party parliamentary candidate joins Lib Dems

Who? Where? What?
Kent Online reports:
Evie Martin, who stood as the Brexit candidate for Sittingbourne and Sheppey in the last general election, has joined the Liberal Democrats.
She said: “Although I disagreed with the Lib Dems on Brexit, I have always supported their key policies on electoral reform, environmental improvements and affordable housing."In fact Martin did not stand for the Brexit Party anywhere. Because, as the article later admits, she was ordered to stand down for Nigel Farage to help the Conservatives.
Some will be aghast at this news, but I remember Peter Sloman's concept of 'the liberalism of the left-behind'.
When I blogged about it just after the general election, I wrote:
In the far-off days when I was a Liberal activist and then councillor, there was a definite populist strand to our campaigning.
We were the people who stood up for the unfashionable end of town. We were the people who stood up for the voters against council ruling groups and senior officers.
I remember doing a survey on council house repairs here in Harborough and being told the next day that the council offices were thronged with people we had encouraged to make complaints. I was proud of that.If there is to be a Liberal Democrat revival, I suspect it will involve adopting something of this approach again and not involve browbeating people who disagreed with us on Brexit.
Spot on.
EU gone (for some years) so let's go back to being liberals.
Not EU fetishists.
