Saturday, March 28, 2020

The redevelopment of Leicester Central


Leicester Central was the city's other mainline station. It opened with the Great Central's London extension in 1899 and closed in 1969.

Five years ago I went there to see what remained and found more than I had expected.

That quarter of the city is now undergoing major redevelopment, so I went back a couple of weekends ago to see how the remains were faring.

The station buildings are being restored, but it turns out that when work is complete they will be home to a bowling alley, which I find a little underwhelming.

Hotels have gone up across the road and work has begun to clear the site above the station buildings. The remains of the platforms have gone and soon the industrial units will be razed to make room for tall new buildings.






