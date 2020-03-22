Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Sunday, March 22, 2020
Brenda Lee: What'd I Say
Brenda Lee was in London for the 1964 Royal Variety Performance. As the blurb on YouTube explains, in search of an updated sound she met Mickie Most, the hot producer at the time.
They chose Is It True? as the A-side of a single and Brenda picked What'd I Say as the B-side. She wanted to be the first female to cover Ray Charles controversial 1959 hit.
The sound proved too raw for her US record company and a different track was used as the B-side over there.
The guitarist here is Jimmy Page and there is a good article about Brenda Lee in Rolling Stone.
