Sunday, March 08, 2020

Rowntree Halt, York


Rowntree Halt, which served workers at the company's York chocolate factory, stood on the otherwise freight-only Foss Islands Branch.

This line left the York to Scarborough line to serve industrial sites in the Foss Islands quarter of the city. It also linked with the Derwent Valley Railway.

A film on the BFI's Britain on Film site shows a train calling at Rowntree Halt not long before it and the branch closed in 1988, before presenting some vintage photographs of both.
2 comments:

David Evans said...

Which bit do i click on to see the film? Nothing seems to work.

08 March, 2020 22:16
Jonathan Calder said...

Good point. There is now a link in the post - or you can click on the still.

08 March, 2020 22:37

