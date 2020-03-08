Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Sunday, March 08, 2020
Rowntree Halt, York
Rowntree Halt, which served workers at the company's York chocolate factory, stood on the otherwise freight-only Foss Islands Branch.
This line left the York to Scarborough line to serve industrial sites in the Foss Islands quarter of the city. It also linked with the Derwent Valley Railway.
A film on the BFI's Britain on Film site shows a train calling at Rowntree Halt not long before it and the branch closed in 1988, before presenting some vintage photographs of both.
Which bit do i click on to see the film? Nothing seems to work.
Good point. There is now a link in the post - or you can click on the still.
