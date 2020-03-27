Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Friday, March 27, 2020
Dramarama: Snap (1987)
Dramarama was an ITV series of one-off plays for children. Each had a science fiction or supernatural theme. After a one-off programme was shown in 1982, it ran to seven seasons between 1983 and 1989.
The genuinely unsettling Snap, with its echoes of M.R. James and Romney Marsh locations, was shown in 1987.
