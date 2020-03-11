Wednesday, March 11, 2020

Ross Pepper to fight Louth and Horncastle for the Lib Dems


Ross Pepper has been chosen by Louth and Horncastle Liberal Democrats as their candidate at the next general election, reports Horncastle News.

He has previously fought two other Lincolnshire seats: Lincoln in 2015 and Sleaford and North Hykeham at a 2016 by-election and at the general election the following year.
