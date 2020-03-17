Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Tuesday, March 17, 2020
Above the Brush Works, Loughborough
I caught a train south from Rushcliffe Halt. The Great Central - Nottingham runs to Loughborough, but as they have no station there the train stops and reverses.
Just before the end of the line, you get a good view of the mighty Brush electrical engineering works.
