Six of the Best 913

A discussion on Democracy Now! looks at the obstacles being placed in the way of Black, Latino and student voters in the US.
Simon Court on William Godwin's contribution to the radicalism of the Romantic movement.
Parul Sehgal reviews The Mirror and the Light - the concluding volume of Hilary Mantel's Thomas Cromwell trilogy.
"The liquid that is so essential to life is also, in Roeg’s film, a harbinger of death, from the persistent rain on the pond in the very first shot to the murky canals in which murder victims are found." David Thompson watches Nicolas Roeg’s Don’t Look Now,
Tom Cox hunts the numinous in East Anglia: "We crossed the common, where the author Penelope Fitzgerald claimed to have spotted Black Shuck late during the last century."
No comments:
Post a Comment