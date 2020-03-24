Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Tuesday, March 24, 2020
Ruddington Fields station, Great Central - Nottingham
Great Central - Nottingham's base is at the former army depot at Ruddington. To reach it trains have to reverse down a branch after they have reached the line's northern limit.
The site also houses a transport museum and stands in Rushcliffe Country Park.
