Saturday, March 07, 2020
A walk round Cromford 1
We were in an English lesson in the lower sixth and the people taking Geography were off on yet another field trip. We may have advanced the observation that it was not fair.
Our English teacher Mr Haydon or Haden - given how good he was I am ashamed that I cannot be sure of his name - told us to leave it with him.
One of the books we were studying was The Rainbow by D.H. Lawrence and. sure enough, he put together a trip to Lawrence Country.
We camped at Whatstandwell in the Derwent valley for a couple of nights and visited Cossall (the Cossethay of the novel) and Eastwood library, which housed a large collection of items connected with Lawrence.
Ever since, the Derwent valley has been special to me and I try to visit Cromford (one station to the north of Whatstandwell on the Matlock branch) every summer.
This is the first of a couple of posts featuring photos taken at Cromford last Augsut. It concentrates on the bridge over the Derwent, Willersley Castle and the part of the village called Scarthin, with its wonderful bookshop and repurposed chapels.
