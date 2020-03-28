By the time the Lib Dems get a new leader the public may have forgotten about us

The reason given on the party website is:
Our Federal Board has decided that we will not have a leadership election until May 2021, so that we can focus on dealing with the coronavirus crisis.
We know that coronavirus will have many implications for our society, public services, economy and day-to-day lives.
It will also have important implications for how we operate as a political party. In particular, even when current lockdown restrictions are relaxed, we still be living in a world where for months, if not years, to come it is possible lockdowns will have to be reintroduced at short notice.We certainly have to look at the implications of the coronavirus for Lib Dem structures and campaigning, but the website makes it sound as though we are in government.
Meanwhile, the latest opinion poll has the Lib Dems on seven per cent.
It may be that politics-as-usual will not resume before May of next year. But the worry is that it will do so before that and, by the time we are back in the game with a new leader, the public will have forgotten all about us.
