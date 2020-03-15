Rushcliffe Halt on the Great Central - Nottingham

In theory it was easy to get to Rushcliffe Halt. Catch a bus from outside Loughborough station and ask to be set down at East Leake Gypsum Works.
Yet when I got to East Leake I found there were roadworks, with the result that the bus was radically diverted and did not go anywhere near the gypsum works.
I should not have been surprised. After all, I once wrote that:
The Great Central Railway - Nottingham is a bit of a mystery to those of us in Leicestershire. Rather like the Eastern Roman Empire.But it took more than that to put me off. I walked from the centre of East Leake to Rushcliffe Halt and caught a train.
