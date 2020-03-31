Six of the Best 917

Hermione Peace. And she's right.
"Whole streets in the City were shuttered and even the Spring Gardens at Vauxhall were all but deserted." Gillian Darley takes us to London in the devastating plague year of 1665.
Tom Hartley, a psychologist, explains how one terrifying, exciting night of delusions, hallucinations and paranoia has informed his view of mental illness.
Charlie Pullen looks at the experimental schools of the 1920s: "Strange new schools sprang up, old schools broke with convention and adopted new procedures, the new methods of teaching or of school organization were bruited abroad, new educational societies were formed. It was a period of intense and feverish activity."
"His son George Bingham is ‘quite certain’ there was no intruder, a view he shares, he says, with his close family. He has said he wants to believe his father is culpable; it is too painful otherwise to think he abandoned his children for no apparent reason." Rosemary Hill on the murder of Sandra Rivett and the disappearance of Lord Lucan.
Andy Miller reviews a new book on the Kinks.
No comments:
Post a Comment