Sunday, March 08, 2020
The Ramones: Blitzkrieg Bop
Most of the punks you saw about weren't punks but middle-class kids dressed up as punks.
Real punks had an air of danger and nylon pullovers with burns from one-bar electric fires.
The Ramones' Sheena is a Punk Rocker from 1977 was not a punk record but a record about punk. So I doubted their authenticity too.
But that seems churlish now all four of the band's original members are dead - you can't get more committed than that.
So here is their first single release from the year before.
