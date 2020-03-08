Sunday, March 08, 2020

The Ramones: Blitzkrieg Bop



Most of the punks you saw about weren't punks but middle-class kids dressed up as punks.

Real punks had an air of danger and nylon pullovers with burns from one-bar electric fires.

The Ramones' Sheena is a Punk Rocker from 1977 was not a punk record but a record about punk. So I doubted their authenticity too.

But that seems churlish now all four of the band's original members are dead - you can't get more committed than that.

So here is their first single release from the year before.
