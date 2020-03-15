Write a guest post for Liberal England

In self-isolation and at a loose end? This is a reminder that I welcome guest posts on Liberal England.
As you can see from this list of the 10 most recent guests posts, I am happy to consider a wide range of subjects beyond the Lib Dems
If you would like to write a guest post yourself, please drop me an email so we can discuss your idea.
- Forgotten Victorian folklore collectors: An undiscovered treasure trove - Francis Young
- Joseph Merrick in the cigar factory - Joanne Vigor-Mungovin
- Why we need a GCSE in Natural History - Mary Colwell
- Three unlikely heroes from Grantham suggest a future for smaller towns - Brynley Heaven
- Political parties must be rooted in their communities once again - Mike Gayler
- Why am I a Liberal Democrat - Simon Beard
- How the Revoke policy harmed Lib Dem chances - Michael Mullaney
- Unionism is making the Scottish Lib Dems irrelevant - Mark Stephens
- With Valour and Distinction: The 2nd Battalion Leicestershire Regiment in the First World War - Nigel Atter
- Belloc, Chesterton and the Distributist League - David Boyle
