Layla Moran criticises Lib Dems' general election strategy

Readers with a particularly long memory will recall that this used to be a political blog. Trouble is, there's not much politics* around at the moment.
Still, the Guardian did report this morning that:
Layla Moran, the Liberal Democrat MP competing to become the party’s next leader, has castigated its tactics at the last election, saying a pledge to revoke Brexit lost it the trust of voters, while Jo Swinson’s talk of becoming prime minister was not seen as credible.
Moran said the Lib Dem’s national image was “broken” and the party had to reconnect with voters and examine what it stood for after Brexit, or else risk “bumping along with 10% support and 10 or 11 MPs for a number of years”.Hasn't Layla been saying this for some time now? Still, it's politics and Lib Dem politics at that.
* Or not much party politics. We may be living through an era that will change the country radically.
