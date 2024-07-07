A letter for Worzel Gummidge

To celebrate the 105th anniversary of Jon Pertwee's birth, here's a clip from Worzel Gummidge.
Geoffrey Bayldon is the Crow Man, the benign god of the scarecrows, and the children are Charlotte Coleman and Jeremy Austin.
Poor Worzel lost his heart to the heartless Aunt Sally, but he should have gone off with Dolly Clothes-Peg, who really loved him.
Talking Pictures TV have just run the four series of Worzel Gummidge, and they turned out to have a touch of darkness that appealed to me.
