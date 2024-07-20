Jo Swinson's appearance at the Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry

Well, Jo Swinson certainly proved a more forceful witness than Ed Davey, who seemed to fall back on a masochism strategy from the start.
The first sentence of Nick Wallis's blog post on her appearance yesterday puts it well:
During her evidence to the Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry former minister Jo Swinson today highlighted the mendacity of the Post Office and what she saw as the conniving “duplicitous” behaviour of her chief civil service advisor.
Or you can read a more colourful version on Twitter:
'She was an ordained minister. I believed her [pause] I believed her.'— Charles Wheeler (@tweetcmw) July 19, 2024
Jo Swinson puts Paula Vennels under the bus, gets in the bus, drives over her, reverses, then drives over her again to make sure. 🤔
You can see Jo's evidence in two videos - one and two - on YouTube, but for some reason they are age-restricted so you'll have to watch them there.
In that second video she is followed after 20 minutes or so by the former Post Office chief executive Dame Moya Greene, whose comments got press coverage too.
