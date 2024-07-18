Ed Davey gives his evidence to the Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry

Here are the videos of the Lib Dem leader's appearance before the Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry today.
He began to give evidence shortly before the lunch break - that's the video above, which should start where Ed's evidence begins - and returned for a much longer session after it. That's in the video below.
Ed suffered sounded increasingly contrite and suffered some awkward moments. I'll add more comment when Nick Wallis has published his blog post on his evidence.
Later. Wallis has now posted his piece on Ed Davey's evidence and it's not flattering. You can read it on his Post Office Scandal blog.
A taste:
Ultimately ministers continued to swallow the guff coming from their officials and the Post Office in preference to what they were being told by the JFSA [Justice for Postmasters Alliance], MPs, Second Sight, a few journalists and, eventually, a whistleblower.
As the Inquiry has seen, government officials were all too ready to actively collude in the Post Office’s lies because it was the easier thing to do.
