Those Lib Dem targets for the next general election in full

Michael Mullaney, who was our candidate in Hinckley and Bosworth on Thursday, has tweeted a list of the Liberal Democrat near misses at this election. They form a handy list of targets for the next election.

The second column gives the number votes we were adrift of the winner, and the third the percentage swing needed to win it next time. It is this latter figure that determines a seat's ranking in the list.

All these seats are held by the Conservatives except Burnley, which is held by Labour.


                                                                      %

Godalming and Ash                         891      0.81

Farnham and Bordon                     1349     1.27

Hampshire East                             1275      1.27

Shropshire South                           1624      1.57

Dorset North                                  1589      1.60

Romsey and Southampton North  2191      2.19

Cotswold North                              3357      3.34

Torridge and Tavistock                   3950      3.89

Burnley                                           3420      4.31

Hamble Valley                                4802      4.35

Hertfordshire South West               4456      4.62

Salisbury                                         5285      5.27

Buckinghamshire Mid                      5872     5.44

Sevenoaks                                       5440     5.45

Hinckley and Bosworth                    5408     5.66


When I blogged about Gordon Birtwistle, who was our candidate in Burnley having been MP for the town between 2005 and 2010, I wondered about his claim that the contest was between him and Labour, But he turned out to be quite right.

