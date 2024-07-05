Those Lib Dem targets for the next general election in full

Michael Mullaney, who was our candidate in Hinckley and Bosworth on Thursday, has tweeted a list of the Liberal Democrat near misses at this election. They form a handy list of targets for the next election.
The second column gives the number votes we were adrift of the winner, and the third the percentage swing needed to win it next time. It is this latter figure that determines a seat's ranking in the list.
All these seats are held by the Conservatives except Burnley, which is held by Labour.
%
Godalming and Ash 891 0.81
Farnham and Bordon 1349 1.27
Hampshire East 1275 1.27
Shropshire South 1624 1.57
Dorset North 1589 1.60
Romsey and Southampton North 2191 2.19
Cotswold North 3357 3.34
Torridge and Tavistock 3950 3.89
Burnley 3420 4.31
Hamble Valley 4802 4.35
Hertfordshire South West 4456 4.62
Salisbury 5285 5.27
Buckinghamshire Mid 5872 5.44
Sevenoaks 5440 5.45
Hinckley and Bosworth 5408 5.66
When I blogged about Gordon Birtwistle, who was our candidate in Burnley having been MP for the town between 2005 and 2010, I wondered about his claim that the contest was between him and Labour, But he turned out to be quite right.
