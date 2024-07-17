Don't force Clive Lewis to take an oath he doesn't mean

It was, I believe, Conor Cruise O'Brien who said that, in his biography of Edmund Burke, thinking of the British Crown's treatment of the people of Ireland in the eighteenth century.
I thought of his point when I heard that Clive Lewis was being made to take his oath of allegiance to the king again because be omitted some words the first time.
It ought to be possible for MPs to be republicans, just is at possible for them to be atheists. MPs are given the option of affirming rather than swearing on a holy book, and everyone thinks that's right and proper.
Yet it took a long battle by Charles Bradlaugh, a Liberal MP from Northampton, to win the right to affirm.
Would those who have accused Lewis of "student politics" say the same of Bradlaugh?
What the authorities should do is devise a tweak to the oath, producing either one that every MP can take or a subtly different version that republicans can take.
There would be a row at first, but soon we would be congratulating ourselves on a typically British piece if pragmatism. And not long after that, we would imagine that it has always been like that.
Photo by Rwendland.
Hmmmm..... but it's not quite the same though, is it? The MP is required to make a promise of some sort or another - call it an oath if you like - and some MPs will follow an ancient tradition of invoking a particular deity to support the power of the promise they are making. Mr Bradlaugh didn't want to do that - he wanted his own promise to be accepted on its own merits, a position which is, incidentally, identical to many individual Christians, Quakers and even Tim Farron, who affirmed rather than swear an oath precisely because he is a Christian in the evangelical tradition.
The Big Question here is *to whom* is the promise being made? It's being made to the Monarch as the Head of State, and the personification of the nation. It's not being made to a particular individual, but to the monarch and his legitimate successors. It's not possible for an MP to make a promise to "the people" - the people are too diverse, and with too many conflicting interests, to represent themselves - see the election result for further details. Making a promise to an individual doesn't negate Republican sentiments or sensitivities - it's just that, as currently constituted, the monarch is best placed as the recipient of the promise.
A better suggestion, of course, might be to get rid of any promise whatsoever. It would get rid of a lot of grandstanding all round.....
