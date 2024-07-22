Pippa Heylings and the reintroduction of beavers

Heylings was recognised on the first ever ENDS Power List of political environmental champions earlier this year, alongside London Mayor Sadiq Khan and former Green Party MP Caroline Lucas.
The Power List recognised her career negotiating between national and local governments on climate issues, attending UN Climate and Nature summits, and spearheading the creation of the Galapagos Islands Marine Reserve. She also acted as a key mediator in the successful reintroduction of beavers to the UK.
This confirms my impression that our new parliamentary party is now positively dripping with talent. And my eye was, of course, caught by her role in the reintroduction of beavers.
To learn about that, go to the website of Pippa's company Talking Transformation:
Beavers became extinct in England 400 years ago as a result of overhunting for meat, fur and making perfume.
Re-introducing the beaver into areas of the English countryside after all this time is now possible but controversial. Is it possible for co-existence between beavers and humans in a much altered landscape? ...
Talking Transformation was contracted by Natural England to design and facilitate workshops to understand the conflicting perspectives and find ways to enable reintroduction in a way that maximises the benefits but minimises the risks, and to give stakeholders a voice in decision-making for a national framework for beaver reintroduction.
It's worth reading the whole article, which is a reminder that rewilding and the reintroduction of species require widespread support if they are to work, not just a romantic impulse.
No comments:
Post a Comment